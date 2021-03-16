MR. MANNING

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Rev. James Thurston Manning, 69, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 9, 2021, at his residence.

Rev. Manning was born on May 21, 1951, in Maysville to Frances Castle Manning of Aberdeen and the late Commadora “C.M.” Manning.

Rev. Manning was a faithful minister of the Gospel for 50 years, pastoring the congregations at Grace Church and Calvary Temple during which time he also served several years as president of the Limestone Ministerial Association.

He was an accomplished pianist, singer and songwriter and was a founding member of the Temple Aires. In his spared time Rev. Manning enjoyed UK sports and riding roller coasters, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandbabies.

Survivors include his daughter, Cassandra (Luc) Patterson of Taylor Mill; Cassandra’s mother, Carla Davis; granddaughters, Iris and Ivy Patterson; his mother, Frances Manning; a brother, Gerald Manning of Aberdeen; a niece, Crystal (Craig) King of Mount Orab, Ohio; and great-nieces, Ariel and Willow King.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorman and Margaret Castle.

A memorial service for Rev. James T. Manning will be held at 3 p.m. Friday March 19, 2021, at Ripley Church of the Nazarene.

His family will receive visitors at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.

