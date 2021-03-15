MR. FREY

MAYSVILLE– Leo Frey, Sr., 89, of Maysville, died March 8, 2021.

He was the widower of Anna B. Fields Frey.

He was born in Mason County, on Aug. 4, 1931, the son of the late Wilbur and Anna Louise Beckley Frey.

Leo served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of Scott UMC. He retired from Browning Mfg. Company.

He is survived by his five children, Linda Frey Thomas, Leo Frey Jr. (Helen), Lisa Frey Stephenson (Thomas), Jon Ashby Frey (Sonya) and Claudia Gayle Frey Grant; 13 grandchildren; and eight grandchildren with one on the way and a host of family and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

A public walk through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held privately with Leo’s immediate family only.

A public committal service will be held at the Washington Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Claude Commodore officiating.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

