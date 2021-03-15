MR. BIGELOW

March 15, 2021
ABERDEEN, Ohio – Clifton D. Biglow, 32, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2021.

Cliff was born April 25, 1988, in Maysville, to Sherry Gilbert of Aberdeen and Larry (Crystal) Biglow of Hillsboro, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Molly Metcalfe and son, Clifton Biglow Jr. and Clifton Jr’s mother, Felicia Long; brothers, Juan Avery (Melinda), Jason Conn, James Gilbert (Margaret), Larry Biglow Jr., and Kyle Ishmael; a sister, Christian Biglow; his girlfriend, Felicia Long; and many extended family members.

A memorial service for Clifton Biglow will be held at Brell & Son Funeral Home, Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 6-7: pm.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

