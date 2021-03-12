MRS. THORNSBURY

AUGUSTA — Edna Earl Thornsbury, 91, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Robert Thornsbury, who died in 1987.
Edna was born March 3, 1930, in Bracken County, to her mother, the late Garnett Fogle
She retired after working for 45 years for the F.A. Neider Company in Augusta. Edna was a member of the Augusta Presbyterian Church, the Ladies VFW Auxiliary for Post 9535 in Augusta, and the Augusta Presbyterian Women’s Group.
She leaves behind her sons, Chuck Taylor (Eleanor) and Michael Taylor (Kay); and her daughter, Charlotte Kay Gibson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chad Taylor (Kim), Brent Taylor (Becky), Jason Taylor (Kristen), Kimberly Hutchison, and Michelle Taylor (Garrison); 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ben Gibson; sisters Dora Hay and Hazel Linville; and her grandson-in-law, Bruce Hutchison.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Augusta Presbyterian Church in Augusta with Pastor Les Grooms presiding.
Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
There will be no visitation, but those attending the funeral will be asked to abide by COVID-19 safe practices.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 85, Augusta, Ky. 41002, or the Augusta Presbyterian Church, 101 E. 4th Street, Augusta, Ky.41002.
Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com