MR. JARRELL

March 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAY’S LICK — Grover Wayvle Jarrell, 88, of May’s Lick, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Elliott County on April 21, 1932, son of the late Lewis and Dorothy Barker Jarrell.

He was retired from Cargill (Ohio Valley Fertilizer) in Maysville and was an U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Jarrell; a daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Comer of Maysville; and a son, David (Nancy) Jarrell of Harrison County; two brothers, Glenn (Linda) Jarrell of Maysville, and Ezra (Marcy) Jarrell of Germantown; two sisters, Evelyn Vest of Texas, and Stella French of Lewisburg.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Shoemaker Jarrell; three sisters, Tressia Dalrymple, Linda Boone and Olvie Kitchen; and a brother, Ivan Jarrell.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Mike McArter officiating.

Burial will follow in the Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID Mandate masks and social distancing is required.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes