MR. MATHEY

March 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Grant L. Mathey Sr., born on May 24, 1936, in Moline, Ill., died March 8 in Omaha, Neb.

Grant had one son, grant L. Mathey II and wife, Ginny; one daughter, Mianne; six grandchildren, Grant III, Maria, Nick, Alex, Quentin and Sasha, all of Omaha.

Grant spent many years in the outdoor advertising industry before joining Edward Jones investments. He moved to Maysville in 1991 as a financial advisor.

He enjoyed golfing, any sporting activity, raising golden retrievers and reading the latest new novel.

He was a member of St Patrick church, knights of Columbus and the Maysville Country Club.

Memorials can be made to St Patrick church or school at 110 E Third, Maysville.

