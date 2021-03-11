MR. NEWMAN

BROOKSVILLE — Leslie Lee Newman, 83, of Brooksville, went to his eternal resting place, surrounded by family on March 9, 2021, at Kenton Pointe Care Center.

He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Oakley and Alma Howard Newman.

He was a graduate of Bracken County High School. He was married to the love of his life, Betty Moore Newman in 1959.

He was a United States Army Veteran, and a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He was retired from General Motors. He enjoyed his farm and his family. He was an Elder at Brooksville Christian Church. He held many roles over the years including, Hospice of Hope board, 50 plus years in Brooksville Lions Club, Farm Bureau board, Comprehend board, Cattlemen’s Association, Conservation board, and Fish and Game Club.

He paid tribute to Bracken County Veterans by erecting a memorial walkway in their honor. Previous State Representative, Mike Denham, named Leslie a Kentucky Colonel twice. Leslie was also named Entrepreneur of the Year in the State of Kentucky in 2008. He loved his Wildcats and was a season ticket holder. He was a previous judge-executive, served his county proudly and was very appreciative of all it’s residents. He was a very loyal friend, and loved his family unconditionally.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty Newman; his children, Joey (Lisa) Newman and Tammy (Brett) Walton; grandkids, Felicia, Tyler and Colten (Amber) Newman , Tanner (Morgan) Walton, and Mariah (Justin) Lang; 10 great-grandkids, Paisley, Cash, Knox and Jax Cooke, McKinley and Rylee Newman, Harper and Abel Weiss, Branten Newman and Indie Walton. He is also survived by two sisters, Lillian Varner of Middletown, Ohio and Lela Smallwood of Brooksville; Mabel Newman; and many nieces and nephews that he adored.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle, Lawrence and Lovell Newman; and sisters, Loa Chapman and Laura Routt.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Brooksville Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Brooksville Christian Church or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Heart Institute.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.