MRS. MASON

MAYSVILLE – Kimberly Rigdon Mason, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Kim was born on Oct. 22, 1958, in Maysville to Jack (Sharon) Ormes of Maysville and the late Linda Power Ormes.

Kim served her community as a case worker with the Kentucky offices of Child Support and Food Stamps. She was also co-owner of Sun Electric. In her leisure time, Kim was an avid camper and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Wendell Mason; her daughters, Sarah (Scott) Stamm and Hannah (Jerome) Thornton, both of Maysville; her son, Luke (Eddie) Rigdon of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Aidan and Jamison Stamm and Haven and Hadley Thornton; brother, Greg (Kim) Ormes; sister, Stephanie (Rick) Fryman; sisters-in-law, Paula Ormes, Joy (Danny) Arnett and Brenda (Jim) Muse; brother-in-law, Linza (Sharon) Mason; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her mother, Kim was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Rigdon; brother, Jeffrey Ormes; mother and father-in-law, Roland and Jewell Mason.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St Patrick Church with Rev. Michael Comer as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

