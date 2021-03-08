MR. TAYLOR

MAYSVILLE – Anthony Cole “Tony” Taylor Jr., 55, of Maysville, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at UK Hospital in Lexington.

Mr. Taylor was born in Maysville, on Aug.29, 1965, the son of Judith Gordon Greene and the late Anthony Cole Taylor Sr.

Anthony was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Toni White (Derick Zeigler); his four sons, Travis White (Brittany), Tyler White, Trevor White and Hans Nelson; 14 grandchildren; his brothers, Theron Taylor (Karina), Terence Taylor (Selena), Lonnie Greene, Jr. (Amanda) and Paris Blye; his sisters, Sherrie Bolden (Keith), Dannette Addison (Lonzy), Toska Taylor, Trina Avery (Patrick), Angel Johnson (Jason) and Tiya Blye; and a host of family and friends.

A public walk-through visitation will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held privately with Tony’s immediate family only.

A public committal service will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

