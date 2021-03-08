MRS. FANNIN

VANCEBURG — Linda Faye (Kibbey) Fannin, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1953, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Jack R. Kibbey and Ruby (Perry) Kibbey.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Sue Stovall; and is survived by her husband, Douglas Fannin; son Evan Fannin and daughter-in-law Barbara Reynolds; son Seth Fannin and daughter-in-law Katisha Henderson; grandchild Kyra Fannin; and sister Marcella Hamm.

Linda obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Morehead State University. She performed services as a Speech-Language Pathologist at the Lewis County and Mason County Public School Systems.

Linda is remembered for her love of animals, her compassion for helping others, and being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A memorial service will be held at Vanceburg Christian Church, 38 Front Street, Vanceburg, on Saturday, March, 13, at 2 p.m. For those wishing to attend the service, we ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering.

If desired, flowers can be sent directly to the church, or in lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice on her behalf.