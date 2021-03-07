VANCEBURG — Mr. Harold L. Smith Jr., age 74, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus, Ohio.

Harold, was born in Garrison on Oct. 22, 1946, to the late Harold Smith Sr. and Violet E. Angel. Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing spending time on the farm with his grandchildren whom he adored Hayden and Kinzlee.

Harold was a 32nd degree Master Mason, member of Stone City Lodge number 963 Free and Accepted Masons, was veteran of the United States Army for four years which included a tour in Vietnam, member of the El Hasa Shrine Temple and was a Kentucky Colonel. He also served 14 years on Vanceburg City council for the Vanceburg Housing Authority. Harold was retired from the Boilermakers Local 105 after 30 years of service. Member of the Trinity Fish and Game Club and was a member of the Clarksburg Christian Church, where he served as an elder.

Left to cherish Harold’s memories is his wife of 45 years, Judy Butler Smith of Vanceburg; one son, Devin L. (Cassandra) Smith of Vanceburg; grandchildren, Hayden L. and Kinzlee Smith; sister, Toni (Kenneth) Blankenship of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sue Tipton.

Visitation will be Monday, March 8 ,2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second street, Vanceburg, Ky. 41179.

Masonic rites will be held Monday at 5 p.m. by Stone City Lodge number 963 Free and Accepted Masons.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 8, at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Lyle Parker officiating.

Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens Black Oak.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Clarksburg Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.