FLEMINGSBURG — Henry Howard “Dover” Smith, 99, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Fleming County Hospital.

He was the widower of Juanita Ann McCord Smith.

Born in Bath County on May 24, 1921, he was the son of the late Roy Smith and the late Maggie Corbin Smith.

Dover proudly served his country in the United States Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

He was a famer and the oldest member of the Battle Run Christian Church where he also served as a deacon. One of the greatest experiences of Dover’s life was a RECC sponsored Honor Flight in 2018.

He is survived by his children, Pam Jones of Spring Hill, Fla. and Connie Watson of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Stephanie Porter, Brent Porter and Candace (husband Greg) Nowak; his great grandchildren, Lincoln Earlywine, Gabriel Earlywine, Jonah Porter, and Alexis Nowak.

In addition to Juanita, his wife of 69 years, who passed in March 2018; and his parents, Roy and Maggie, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Oliva Fant “Sally” Smith Brown.

Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Sam Dunn and Chris Hamm officiating.

Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.

Dover will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Steve Brown, W.T. Brown, Bill Brown, Jerry Porter, Lincoln Earlywine, Jonah Porter, Brent Porter and Gabriel Earlywine.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Dover to the Battle Run Christian Church (C/O Mike High, 3480 Mount Carmel Road, Flemingsburg KY 41041).

