MRS. CARPENTER

PARIS — Anna Glenn Reed Carpenter, 84, widow of Ollie Graham Carpenter, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Richland Place Nursing Home, Nashville, Tenn.

A native of Millersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Glenn and Irene Herrington Reed.

She worked as a cosmetologist at Begley Drug and Walmart in Maysville for many years and as a door greeter before her retirement. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Central United Methodist Church of Maysville.

She is survived by one daughter, Glenna Jo (Robert) Hardison; two stepchildren, Ronald (Lynelle) Carpenter and Annie (Neal) Tollner; two grandchildren, Robby Hardison and Elizabeth Hardison; three stepgrandchildren, Kristi, Amy and Lorrie; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at the M.E. Pruitt Funeral Home, 303 Main St., Millersburg, Ky. by Bro. Wayne Tolson.

Burial will be in the Millersburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at M.E. Pruitt Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Robert Hardison, Elizabeth Hardison, Jeff Reed, Heath Small, Joseph Small and Payton Sweeney.

Honorary pallbearer will be Robby Hardison.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris.

