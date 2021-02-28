FLEMINGSBURG — Kenny Lee, 80, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fleming County Hospital.
Born in Fleming County on July 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Alex Lee and the late Belle Dunaway Lee.
Kenny proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a self employed electrician and worked as a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contractor.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Earlywine Lee; his son, Kevin Lee of Winchester; his daughter, Tammy (husband Brad) Burke of Ewing; his grandchildren, Cody (wife Jenna) Burke, Katie Burke, Travis (wife Kristian) Lee and Tanner (wife Holly) Lee; and a great-grandchild, Steele Lee. He is also survived by his siblings, Jace (Jackie) Lee of Eaton, OH, Rick (Wilma) Lee of Flemingsburg, Tom (Terri) Lee of Lexington, Mary (Kenny) Pack of Flemingsburg and Judy (Mark) Davis of Maysville; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Lee, Roy Lee, Ronnie Lee, Alex Lee and Elizabeth “Liz” Nickell.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Ingram officiating. Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
Kenny will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include Richie Lee, Danny Lee, John Lee, Jeff Lee, Ricky Vice, Gerald Vice, Cody Burke and Brad Burke. Honorary pallbearers include Phillip Lee and Roger Spencer.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kenny to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville KY 41056) and/or Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 1834 (1335 Mount Sterling Road, Flemingsburg KY 41041).
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.