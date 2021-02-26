MRS. BOWIE

February 26, 2021

PICKERING, Ohio — Hilda Bowie, age 86, of Pickerington, formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Bowie and Tim (Tina) Bowie; and many other family and friends.

