MR. NICKERSON

AUGUSTA — Edward Wayne Nickerson, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Nickerson, who died in 2018.

Wayne was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Bracken County to his parents, the late Thomas Edward and Loraine “Todie” (nee Woods) Nickerson.

He worked in construction and was a member of Labor Local 265.

He is survived by his children, Daryl Tucker, Michael Nickerson, Sheila Ellen Nickerson and Nathan Nickerson; and his siblings, Linda K. Nickerson Yates, Elizabeth Nickerson White, Janice Nickerson Flynn and James Ray “Bodie” Nickerson. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Cheyenne Nickerson, Jonathan Nickerson, Lila Nickerson, Zane Nickerson, Dustin Gibbs, Shayla Gibbs, Jessica Tucker and Joshua Tucker; his great-grandchildren, Kennede Tucker, Koby Purcell, Braxton Tucker, Bristol Tucker, and Landon Gibbs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Allen “Sam” Nickerson; one grandchild, Holly Nickerson; and siblings, Mary Lou Nickerson Waddell, Shirley Jean Nickerson Henderson, Charles Thomas Nickerson, Mabel Irene Nickerson Smith, Helen V. Nickerson Frederick, Robert Allen Nickerson, Marie Nickerson Boggs and Bonnie Jo Litzinger.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta with Rev. Philip McMurrin presiding.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Bracken County.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

All who will attend services are asked to observe social distancing and wear a facial covering in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

