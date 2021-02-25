MR. HENDERSON

VANCEBURG — Mr. Roy Andrew Henderson, age 93, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Hospice of Hope Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

He was born November 7, 1927, in Lewis County, Kentucky, a son of the late Paris Andrew and Ina McCann Henderson.

Roy was a member of the Concord Christian Church for 54 years and worked for Montgomery Wards in Maysville, Kentucky, as an appliance repairman. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII, Korean War, and also was in the Ohio Army Reserves. Roy was a life long farmer and enjoyed hunting ginseng, his animals, keeping his honey bees, gardening, spending time with his family and especially playing checkers with his grandson, Devin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nellie Cogan Henderson; two brothers, Ferris Eugene Henderson and Hiram Henderson; and four sisters, Irene Campbell, Beatrice McCall, Mary Fulks and Oretha Snyder.

Roy is survived by one daughter, Ina Doyle of Vanceburg; one grandson, Devin Andrew Henderson Doyle; two sisters, Wilda Minette Beaver of Springfield, Ohio and Mabel Urton of North Hampton, Ohio; and one brother-in-law, Herman Corns of Tollesboro. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro with Brother Larry Tucker officiating.

Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery in Lewis County.

Friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky 41189.

Lindy Crew, Robert Doyle, Eden Hamilton, Jarrod Stout, Isaiah Hamilton, Helena Hamilton and Jeffrey Stout will serve as pallbearers.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

