MR. STEWART

MAYSVILLE — James Edward “Poppa” Stewart, 90, of Maysville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Mr. Steward was the widower of Ellen Roberta “Bert” Berry Stewart who passed Dec. 23, 2015.

The couple were married forty-nine years at Roberta’s passing. Poppa retired from Browning Manufacturing Company and he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He was born in Maysville on Oct. 4, 1930, the son of the late George and Anne Lindsey Stewart.

Poppa is survived by his daughter, Jocelynn Brookins-Davis (Kenneth) of Chambersburg, Pa.; granddaughter, Tyson Breeon Davis; two great-grandsons, Braylen Kenneth Davis and Bennett Kayden Davis; his brother, Charles Stewart (Odessa) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; and host of family and friends.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Matilda “Toots” Watseka Whyte; ; son, Dwight Winston Murphy Sr; his brothers, Raymond, George, Lee, Louis, Walter, Richard and Robert Craig Stewart; and sisters, Hattie Frances McGraw, Minnie Bozeman, Vivian Bertina Smith, Mary Lee Lewis and Ethel May Austin.

At the request of Poppa Stewart, no services will be held and his internment will be private with his immediate family.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences for his family may be submitted at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.