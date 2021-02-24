MR. MCCONNELL

February 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MOUNT OLIVET — Helen Mae McConnell, age 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

She was born in Robertson County on Jan. 29, 1930, to the late Thurman Bell Dixon and Adra Mae Dryden Dixon.

She was a member of the Piqua Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ivan Hildreth McConnell; two sons, Richard (Veronica) Wayne McConnell, Anthony (Tammy) Hildreth McConnell; one daughter, Teresa (Junior) McConnell Tilton; nine grandchildren, Penny McConnel, Billy (Marie) McConnell, Suzanna (Jr) Planck, Marsha (Jeff) Jones, Dustin McConnell, Jackie (Clint) Corwin, Jennifer McConnel, Tabitha Tilton, Haley McConnell; and 13 great-grandchildren, Rayghan McConnell, Keghan McConnell, Gabriella McConnel, Samuel McConnel, Morgan, Madyson and Meghan Plank, Julia and Lily Jones, Tyler Tilton, Addison and Whitley Corwin and Jackson and Dawson Price.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Bro. Tom Mitchell will officiate the services.

Burial will be in Kentontown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Harley Flack, Greg Rose, Billy McConnell, Dustin McConnell, Junior Tilton and Robert Jolley.

Honorary pallbearers will be John McBride and Billy Hamilton.

