MR. EARLYWINE

February 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MOUNT OLIVET — Kenneth Earlywine, age 81, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

He was born in Mount Olivet on Jan. 10, 1940, to the late Acel and Gertrude Fryman Earlywine.

He was a member of the Kentontown Christian Church, and Friends on Wheels. He was known for his infectious smile, and his love for his wife and family. He also touched many lives with his warm heart and loving smile.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (Susie) Earlywine; one son, Mark Earlywine; one daughter, Janell (Elmer) Pitts; two sisters, Carol (Paul) Earlywine Walton Margerum, Dasie Henderson; three grandchildren, Cameo (Kenny) Earlywine Karoly, Travis (Elizabeth) Pitts, Tiffany (Rob) Reeder; and five great-grandchildren, Gracie McCloud, KC Karoly, Emma Karoly, Michael Karoly and Tanner Pitts.

Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Bill Henry will officiate the services, Bro. Ed Applegate will serve as an honorary minister.

Burial will be in Kentontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kentontown Christian Church, c/o Ronnie McConnell, 539 McConnell Road, Mount Olivet, Ky. 41064; or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes