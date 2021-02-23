MR. SHAW

February 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Thomas Marshall Shaw, 66, passed suddenly on Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence in Washington.

Born Feb. 13, 1954, in Howard County, Md., he was the son of the late Clifford Foster Shaw and the late Alice Bailey Shaw.

In his youth, Tommy played the bass drum in competitive marching bands, loved fishing and exploring Maryland rivers and woods. He spent his adult life in Kentucky, where he worked for years in the family-owned business, Washington Hall Antiques, and gained an appreciation for antiquities. He loved collecting and attending auctions and antique shows, and was at home with the wildlife and countryside of Mason County.

Thomas is survived by three siblings, Michael Foster Shaw of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Lucinda Shaw Chatham of Lakeport, Calif. and Melissa Shaw Bloch of Ramona, Calif. as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins around the country.

Due to current health concerns, no services will be held.

His ashes will be scattered at Kenton-Ash Farm.

Memorials may be made to the George Wood Foundation c/o Andrew Wood, 33 West Second Street, Maysville, KY 41056.

Trending Recipes