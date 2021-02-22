MR. WILLIAMS

February 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MAYSVILLE — Russell Wayne Williams, 80, of Maysville, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Mr. Williams was the widower of Susan Brammer Williams who passed on April 5, 2007.

Wayne was a veteran of the US Army and he was retired from Browning’s-EPT and after his retirement, Wayne opened up his own business, Wayne’s Vending Company which he operated for several years.

He was born in Lewis County, on April 17, 1940, the son of the late Horace and Edith Vermillion Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie Mitchell Combs (David) and his son, Troy Williams (Goldie), both of Maysville; his grandchildren, Josh Mitchell, Seth Mitchell, Darren Williams, Caleb Williams, Travis Combs, Tristan Combs and Jamie Combs; and his brother, Charlie Williams.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tracy Williams; his brothers, Jim Williams, Dick Williams, Wendell “Grassy” Williams and Shelby Williams; and his sisters, Willena Hughes and Betty Ross.

Wayne was fondly referred to as “Pepaw” by his grandchildren and many who loved him and were caregivers to him.

A public walk-through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 from 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m.

A public committal service will be held at the Maysville Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Tony Liess officiating. Pallbearers will be Josh Mitchell, Seth Mitchell, Darren Williams, Caleb Williams, Steve Pollock and Emma Adamson.

The funeral service will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home privately with his immediate family prior to the committal.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

