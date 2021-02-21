MRS. TULLY

TOLLESBORO — Mrs. Margaret Francis Highfield Tully, age 66, of Garrison, passed away Thursday, Feb, 18, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

She was born April 4, 1954, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Bruce and Lillian Mason Highfield.

Margaret attended the East Fork Church and she was a life long homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Joni Tully; one grandson, Chris Mineer; one brother, June Bug Highfield; and three sisters, Lisa Marie Highfield, Jennie Truesdell and Connie Mason.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marvin “Hoss” Tully Sr.; two sons, Marvin Tully Jr. (Tiffany) of Robertson County, and Tony Tully (Mary Ann) of Vanceburg; three daughters, Annette Applegate (Jerry) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Marie Kilgore (Kendall) of Firebrick, and Tina Tully (Will) of Garrison; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bubby Highfield of Vanceburg, Kenny Highfield Sr. of Robertson County, and Ray Highfield of Bracken County; and five sisters, Annie Penrod, Opal Truesdell and Joy Nolder, all of Vanceburg, Katie Bess and Della Kabler, both of Mason County. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Brother Bruce Heller officiating.

Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery in Lewis County.

Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Ky. 41189.

John Mineer, Tyler Hunt, Cole Cooper, Bailey Tully, Blake Kilgore and Will Thoroughman will serve as pallbearers.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.

