February 19, 2021
MAYSVILLE — Hilda Jean Hord, 87, of Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She was the widow of Hal Hord Jr., who passed in 1985.

Hilda was retired from Wald Manufacturing Company after 35 years of employment and an active member of Scott United Methodist Church. She loved people and loved helping others, watching sports, socializing and scratching lottery tickets.

Hilda was born in Mason County on April 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Fannie Lee Jones Greene.

She is survived by her children, Frederick Overly Jr. (Diane) of Mount Sterling, Carl Overly Sr. (Beverly), Maurine Overly, Mona Commodore and George Hord (Annie), all of Maysville; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Velma Wilburn and Linda McGriff, both of Maysville and Odessa Stewart (Charlie) of Arizona; and her brother, Ulysses Greene (Chris) of Texas; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Overly; two sisters-in-law, Tarzan Greene and Earlee Greene; and a host of family and friends she held close to her heart.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Derek Wayne Overly; her brothers, Carl Greene Jr., John Dudley Greene, William Greene, Charles Greene, Wendell Greene and George Greene; and her sisters, Martha Commodore, Betty Bradley and Barbara Greene.

A public walk through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from 5-8 PM.

A public committal service will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Claude Commodore officiating.

The funeral service will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church privately for immediate family only.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

