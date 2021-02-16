MR . GINN

February 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

ELIZABETHTOWN — Larry Roger Ginn, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Hosparus Inpatient Care at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of Maysville and was in automotive sales. He loved UK basketball, NASCAR, drag racing, bluegrass music, Elvis Presley and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Ann Campbell Ginn; parents, Homer Bruce Ginn and Mildred Moore Ginn; and two brothers, Johnny Allen Ginn and Gregory Lee Ginn.

He is survived by three children, Angela (Chris) Patterson and Steven (Sarah) Ginn or Elizabethtown and David (Sara) Ginn of Maysville; two brothers, Chester Crawford of West Union, Ohio and Jeff Ginn of Washington; sister, Selina Kirk of Maysville; five grandchildren, William Ginn, Austin (Morgan) Patterson, Tyler Ginn, Preston Patterson and Alex Ginn; five great-grandchildren, Colt Ginn, Jansen Patterson, Kyler Ginn, Owen Patterson and Ryker Ginn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com

