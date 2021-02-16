MRS. RAMSEY

MAY’S LICK — Norma E. Ramsey, 80, of May’s Lick, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Florence.

She was born in Mason County on July 17, 1940, daughter of the late William and Margaret Welch Burns.

She was a retired dietician at Meadowview Regional Medical Center and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in May’s Lick where she served as Usher President, Church Clerk and Sunday School Secretary.

Survivors include three sons, William Perry, Pastor Charles (Angela) Perry and Robert (Cyndolia) Perry; five stepsons, David Ramsey, Ronnie, Wayne, Charles E. and Keith Washington; a stepdaughter, Vickie Henry; several grandchildren; six sisters, Anna Rice, Mary Lang, Marilyn Lewis, Virginia Matney, Jane Kirk and Linda Brookins; four brothers, Frank, Larry, George and Robert Burns.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands, William Perry, Don Washington and William G. Ramsey; a son David Burns; a step-daughter, Darla Washington and a step-son John Washington.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at May’s Lick Baptist Church in May’s Lick with Pastor L. Rodney Bennett officiating.

Burial will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

A walk- through visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Services will be live streamed on facebook/PalmerFuneral beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

