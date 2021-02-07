MR. CORTNER

BROOKSVILLE — Thomas A Cortner, of Brooksville, died at home Friday morning, Feb. 5.

He met His Master, Jesus Christ, with great joy. Tom was born July 27, 1941, in Rossville, Ga. He spent his childhood a few blocks away in Chattanooga, Tenn. down” below” the railroad tracks in a home his grandmother provided for his Mother and his two siblings.

At age 15, Tom left home and attended Berry School for Boys in Rome, Ga. He graduated Valedictorian in 1959. He began his life career with the Social Security Administration, as a file clerk in 1961 in Kansas City Mo. In 1997, 36 years later, he finished his career in Maysville as the Branch Manager of the Social Security Office.

Tom found Salvation in Jesus Christ at the age of 27 in Birmingham, AL. Currently he was an active member of the Powersville Baptist Church and was a faithful student of the Bible and taught Sunday School in various churches for 40 years.

It was his joy to be a member of the Maysville Gideon Camp for over 20 years, where he served as the Church Assignment Chairman. Tom gladly served his community in Brooksville as a member of the Brooksville City Council for 28 years.

He also enjoyed six years as a representative of Brooksville for six years on the ARSA Board.

Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah Rudd Cortner. His surviving children are Cathy Cortner, Fort Payne, Ala. and Michael Cortner of Huntsville, Ala., Laura (Jerry) Teegarden of Cincinnati and Michael (Becky) McDowell 0f Flemingsburg; a sister, Lucy Gail Morgan, Ill.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Collins; and a brother, Forrest Cathey Cortner; three beautiful granddaughters will miss his love and support. They are Mollie Jane Teegarden, Lethea Cortner and Erica Cortner.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gideons International for Bibles which will help to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.