MR. STEWARD

MAYSVILLE — James Franklin Steward, “P-Nut”, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hope Care Center on Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born in Maysville on November 19, 1940 the son of the late Leon Steward and Anna May Griffin.

P-Nut worked at Browning/Emerson for over twenty years where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, going antique shopping with his wife and playing cards. P-nut always kept everyone laughing. He will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends. We are all so blessed to have known him.

He was preceded in death by his son, James F. Steward Jr.; brother, Richard Steward; sister-in-law, Shirley Steward; and two sisters, Lillian Barksdale and Elizabeth Steward.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mattie Steward. Also by his four stepsons that he raised as his own, Shawn (Crystal) Commodore Sr., Lanceson (April) Commodore, Sr., Darrin (Crystal) Commodore and Adam (Kellie) Commodore.

He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Two particular grandchildren, Cameron Jones-Commodore and Brooke Commodore, who both grew up in Maysville, were able to spend most of their childhood with their Grandparents and will always have a special bond with their Papaw P-Nut. They both feel as though their Papaw and Nana raised them and helped mold them to become the adults they are today. Papaw will forever be remembered in their hearts.

A public walk through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Services will be held with the family following the visitation with Rev.Terry Taylor officiating.

A public committal service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Green Acers Cemetery.

All in attendance must wear a face mask and practice social distancing for all events.

