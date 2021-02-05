MR. SIMONS

MAYSVILLE — Charles Anthony “Tony” Frame passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Maysville on Sept. 4, 1948, the son of the late Charles Howard and Constance Willett Frame.

Tony loved his Family, his God and his Country. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. In 2018, Tony got to take the “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C. (sponsored by Fleming Mason Energy) which he took great pride and enjoyment in. He was a John Deere antique tractor collector as well. He always loved and took pride in all his tractors and he was willing to travel many miles on the weekends to partake in a tractor show, while enjoying good conversation with family and friends.

Tony was engaged in Agriculture throughout his life in some form or fashion. He was a Dairy and Tobacco Farmer for many years in the Rectorville Community and was the recipient of the 1966 Star Farmer Award, 1972 Outstanding Young Farmer Award and 1979 Outstanding Young Tobacco Farmer Award.

Tony worked for Duke Tobacco Warehouse for several years as well as The Maysville Police Department and he also served on Western Lewis Rectorville Water and Gas Company Board.

Tony was the owner/operator and founder of Frame Trucking Inc. which was established in 1993. He was leased to Landstar Ranger for many years, hauled several different types of freight and traveled all over the United States. Tony enjoyed the trucking business and met many new friends along the way. He loved sharing his stories and never met a stranger. He retired from trucking in 2013.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Constance Willett Frame.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Cooper Frame; his son and daughter-in-law, Charles P. and Michell Frame; two grandsons, Colton Tyler Frame and Anthony Cameron Frame; his sister and brother-in-law, George and Jeannette Frame Johns of Mount Sterling; and niece, Kristina (Kelly) Johnson of Lexington; and his beloved “cow dog,” Hank.

A public walk through visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Watson officiating.

Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 will present military rites following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Tony will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.

All in attendance must wear a face mask and practice social distancing for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.