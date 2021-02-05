MR. CARMICHAEL

MOREHEAD — Ernest Roy Carmichael, age 62, of Clarks Run Road, Maysville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

Born Sept. 25, 1958, in Morehead, he was a son of the late Donald Ray Carmichael and Beulah Lorene Curtis Carmichael.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Blaine Pollitt in 2010.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 23 years, Claudia Gallagher Carmichael, whom he married Aug. 1, 1997; one son, Scotty Roy Carmichael (Gabriella Nedelman) of Maysville; three daughters, Claudia Lynn Pollitt (Estill) of Flemingsburg, Felicia Ann Tuel (Christopher) of Maysville, and Tasha Nicole Carmichael (Billy Campbell) of Flemingsburg; five grandchildren, Brianna Tuel, Tyler Tuel, Vada Tuel, Gracie Tuel, and Amber Campbell; and another grandchild expected in October.

Also surviving are two brothers, Randall Carmichael of Flemingsburg and Justin Carmichael of Maysville; a host of aunts and cousins; and other extended family and friends.

Ernest was a lifelong farmer and a former carrier for The Ledger Independent. He was a former member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed mowing yards, fishing, and spending time with family.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Pastor Arnold Howell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery in Maysville. Pallbearers: Jeff Craig, TC Harper, Jimmy Ware, Hobie Ware, Tyler Tuel, Raymond Pollitt, and James Razor. Honorary pallbearers: Freddie Tuel, Billy Campbell, Estill Pollitt, and Chris Tuel.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.y 6, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, Ky. 40351.

COVID-19 mandates will be observed including mask and social distancing.

