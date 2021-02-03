JUDGE-EXECUTIVE PFEFFER

MAYSVILLE — Joseph Patrick Pfeffer, 60, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

He was born on May 27, 1960. He served his community as Mason County Judge Executive since 2015. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. His honors were immense, but he was especially proud of being the State FFA Vice President in 1978.

It’s important to note that the aforementioned honors helped him acquire many passions. He was on several boards which include: Buffalo Trace Area Development District, which he served as Chairman of the Board/Executive Committee, Maysville-Mason County Port Authority, Licking Valley Community Action Program, Buffalo Trace ASAP, Mason County Public Health Board, and Mason County Extension Board. His board affiliations include: Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority, Fleming-Mason Airport Board, Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission, Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, and Maysville-Mason County Recreation Board.

He was a member of the following organizations: Kentucky Association of Counties, Kentucky County Judge Executives Associations, Licking Valley Adventures, Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Associations, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Kentucky Association of Riverports, Kentucky Association for Economic Development, Kentuckians for Better Transportation, Kentucky Coal County Coalition, Inc., CORBA – Central Ohio River Business Association, Maysville Rotary Club, May’s Lick Concerned Citizens, and May’s Lick Fire Department. The Pioneer Award was an award presented by Judge Pfeffer to individuals who exemplified outstanding service to their community.

His philanthropic endeavors are immeasurable, but some of them are as follows: a multitude of contributions to the Mason County school system, cooking assistance for fundraising events, and expediting the development of other charitable ventures.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Pratt Pfeffer, who he married Aug. 16, 1991. He is also survived by his children, Kathryn Pfeffer, Patrick Pfeffer and Megan Pfeffer; a sister, Cathy (Mike) Sweeney; a nephew, Michael Sweeney; and a niece, Rebecca Sweeney.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Pfeffer.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Saturday at Maysville Community and Technical College.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private for the family.

Because Joe loved the county, the family strongly urges memorials be made to May’s Lick Fire Department or Cummin’s Nature Preserve rather than thoughtful memorabilia or floral arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.