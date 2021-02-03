RIPLEY, Ohio — Wilbur K. “Peep” Gaither, age 91, of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Gaither was a farmer all of his life and ran a dairy farm, raised tobacco and beef cattle. He was a United States Army Korean War veteran serving as an aviation engineer at the rank of Corporal. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley and a long time trustee of the Hiett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Wilbur was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Ripley, Ohio, the son of the late Lee M. and Mary L. (Cooper) Gaither.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years in 2015, Doris M. (Gast) Gaither, whom he married June 1, 1953; and one brother, Ralph Gaither.
Mr. Gaither is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.
Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio with Military Services by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post number 367.
During the visitation and Mass facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.