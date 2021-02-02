FLEMINGSBURG — Linda Kay Dane, 67, of Harrodsburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Maysville, on July 24, 1953, she was the daughter of Rev. James Elias Robinson and the late Rev. Norma Jean Beiland Robinson.

Linda worked as an editor for GTE/Verizon for 20 years until she retired. She was a member of the Burgin Baptist Church where she was the church secretary as well as the pianist. She sang with The Walters Family and loved her music.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Dane; her father, James; her siblings, David (wife Rachel) Robinson, Brenda (husband David) Arrasmith, and Janet Jones; her four nephews; her niece; her three great-nephews; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her mother, Norma Jean, Linda was preceded in death by her aunt, Hester Cropper; her maternal grandparents, Adrian and Leona Beiland; and her paternal grandparents, Charles and Nancy Robinson.

Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Carl McCray officiating.

Linda will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brian Arrasmith, Hunter Arrasmith, Robert Robinson, Brandon Jones, Tyler Jones, David Robinson, and David Arrasmith.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., Friday, until the hour of service at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Linda to the Burgin Baptist Church, Community Center Building Fund, P O Box 266, Burgin, Ky. 40310.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com