MAY’S LICK — Robert “ Bob” Urton Horch, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Centre in Maysville.

Bob was born Nov. 25, 1939 in Worthington, Ohio.

As a child, Bob wanted to be a cowboy when he grew up. As a young man, Bob enjoyed playing the drums, hunting, and he began working in construction at age 17. He met his wife, Nancy when she was just 16. They married in 1961 and moved out to Phoenix, Ariz., where Bob worked in construction and co-owned a cattle ranch in Montana.

In 1974, Bob moved his family to Mason County, where he farmed and built custom homes. As the owner of Horch Construction, Bob was known for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. Bob loved his work and the people it brought into his life.

Bob served our community in leadership roles in different organizations — Boy Scouts, the Kentucky Gateway Museum Board, the Architectural Review Board of Historic Washington, and as a Food Bank volunteer at First Christian Church.

Bob cherished his adventures in Montana. There, he took pack-horse fishing trips with friends, ski-trips with his family, and vacations with Nancy. When Bob retired, he and Nancy enjoyed many winters in Sarasota, Fla., making dulcimers, and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor, and was quite the story teller. Bob was a devoted husband, father, and community member. He will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Jacob and Martha Ruth Horch; his brother, Denny Horch; and his sister, Beverly McLane.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Allen Horch; and his three children, Hannah Ruth Horch (Jesús Patiño), Robert Justin Horch (Maggie), and Jacob Zachary Horch (Julie). He is survived by his 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Mays Lick Cemetery, Old US 68, May’s Lick, Ky, 41055. The family kindly asks that all attendees wear a mask for health safety..

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CrossPoint Community Church, 825 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Ky., 41056 or Hospice of Hope Care Center, 1435 Kenton Pointe Way, Maysville, Ky., 41056.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

