MOUNT OLIVET — Perry Burns Gifford passed from this life Jan. 27, 2021.

He was born in Robertson County April 15, 1938, to the late Glenn and Clark Brumagen Gifford. He was a graduate of Deming High School and was a natural athlete and avid sportsman. He enjoyed basketball, softball, horseshoes and hunting as a young man and took up golf later in life, but his favorite sport was fishing and there were few things he loved more than sitting on the bank of a farm pond catching bass and bluegill.

Perry served his country in the United States Air Force and then went to work at the former Ladish company in Cynthiana. It was at Ladish that he met Ruth “Cookie” Whitaker whom he married in 1962. She preceded him in death in 1986. Perry bought a small farm and moved his family back to Robertson County in 1976. More than farming, Perry loved to raise a garden and his extra vegetables were shared across central Kentucky. He was a member of the Kentontown Christian Church. He was a good and generous man and he goes to God in peace.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Faye Gifford of Lexington.

Perry is survived by many family and friends who loved him including his daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Duane Thomas, Ginger and Danny Curtis and Anjanette and Mike Buckler. His grandchildren Caleb (Jade) Curtis, Audrey (Jerry Earlywine) Gifford, Justin Thomas, Jacob (Megan) Curtis, Keely (Seth Pickard) Thomas, Sam Buckler and Kate Buckler. His great grandchildren Emersyn Curtis and Kobe Curtis; a good friend, Janice Shepherd and an uncle, Chester Earlywine.

Friends may call at the Robertson County Funeral Home Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. or virtual condolences will be appreciated at www.warefuneralhome.com. Social distancing and masks will be required at all in person services.

Private funeral and burial services will be held at a later date. Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and sons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Buckler, Wayne Buckler, Jimmy Staggs, Phillip Messer, Wayne Cooper, Terry Price, Ricky Whitaker and Martha Earlywine Poe.

A public memorial service will also be held at a later date.