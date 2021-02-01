MAYSVILLE — Courtney Dawn Moran, 26, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

She was born on March 24, 1994, to Nathan and Mandy Cooley Moran of Germantown.

Courtney was the manager at Rivers Edge doing graphic designs.

She is also survived by two sisters, Kim (Adam) Carpenter of Augusta, Cristen Moran of Lexington; and a brother Bryce Moran of Germantown; two nephews, Johnnie Moran and Waylon Carpenter who lovingly called her CoCo; maternal grandparents, James and Debbie Cooley; paternal grandparents, Kim Fulk and Phillip Moran. She was also survived by her boyfriend, Will Hall.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gerald Fulk.

Services will be noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mason County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.