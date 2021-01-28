BROOKSVILLE — Gregory Lee Jones, 64, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

He was born on April 21, 1956, to the late Elmer Lee and Wilma Jean (High) Jones.

Greg was a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church where he served as an Elder and Sunday School teacher; chair of the Bracken County School Board; and chair of the Johnsville Cemetery Board.

Greg was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (DeMoss) Jones, who he married April 19, 1980. He is also survived by three sons, Joshua (Andrea) Jones, Matthew (Segille) Jones and Andrew (Samantha) Jones; and five grandchildren, Avery Jones, Skylar Jones, Ryen Jones, Mattingly Jones and Adeline Jones; and one brother, Jeff (Amy) Jones of Foster.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fairview Christian Church in Foster.

Burial will in Johnsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Christian Church or Johnsville Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.