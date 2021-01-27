FLEMINGSBURG — Wayne Douglas Hurst, 83, of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with illness on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Born in Flemingsburg on July 1, 1937, he was the third of six children born to the late Arthur Dudley “A.D.” Hurst and the late Esther Porter Hurst.

Wayne was a very hard worker all of his life and took great pride in his work. He loved his life, his family, and his friends and he lived his life to the fullest. Some of his greatest moments of enjoyment were at Fox Valley Lake. He pulled mobile homes for Hurst Mobile Home Service and Cheap’s, worked for Bobby Porter Auto Sales, farmed, and ran the City of Flemingsburg Landfill Service. He was a member of the Wallingford United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Gay Arnold Hurst; their six children, all of whom he was very proud, Doren (husband David) Farrington of Kokomo, Ind., Belinda Moran of Flemingsburg, Darrell (wife Lindsey) Edwards of Lexington, Marlena (husband Mike) King of Carlisle, Sandy (husband Rick) Huber of Maysville and Terra (husband Stacey) Vice of Flemingsburg. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Chris (Brian) Webb, Dayna (Todd) Mays, Ryan (Rebekah) Hurst, Luci Edwards, Tyler Mitchell, Justin Hurst, Tiffany Dillon, Makayla Maggard, and Mallory Vice; his six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Lucille (Fred) Neal and Sharon (Jerry) Stapleton; his special nephew, Jerry Planck; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents A.D. and Esther, Wayne was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Paige Dillon and Christian Jacob Mitchell. He was also preceded by his siblings, Naomi Ballenger, Dwight Hurst and Glenn Hurst.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Hickerson Jr., officiating.

Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.

Wayne will be laid to rest in Wallingford Cemetery. Pallbearers include Danny Justice, Billy Joe Denton, Danny Collins, Joe Crawford, Carl Lewis and Don Latham. Honorary pallbearers include Wayne Peterson, Shannon Himes, Wes Thomas, Robert Faris, Brayden Cantrell, Tom Gorman, Duck Wallingford and Donald White.

Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Wayne to the Cancer Care Club (P.O. Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.