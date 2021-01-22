MAYSVILLE — Jeffrey Scott Ormes, 60, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Jeff was born Feb. 2, 1960, in Maysville to Jack (Sharon) Ormes of Maysville and the late Linda Power Ormes.

He was a 1979 graduate of Mason County High School and a graduate of Morehead State University where he was a Sigma Alpha Epsilon pledge. He was employed at Carmeuse Lime and Stone for 27 years.

Jeffrey had a great love of University of Kentucky, Mason County Royals and Ripley Blue Jay sports. He was a longtime coach of youth sports including basketball, softball and baseball. Jeff was very involved in his community and he touched a lot of lives.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paula Lunsford Ormes; his children, Alexandra Ormes Kattine (Kaleb) and Hagan Ormes; granddaughter, Paxtyn Delaney Kattine; brother, Greg Ormes (Kim); sisters, Kimberly Rigdon Mason (Wendell) and Stephanie Fryman (Rick); his in-laws, Richard and Sue Lunsford; sisters-in-law, Kim Schadle (Gail), Cristy Spradling (Shayne); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services for Jeffrey Ormes will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Jeff Ormes Scholarship Fund at Security Bank and Trust Company, Maysville.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.