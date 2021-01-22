MRS. DUNAWAY

MAYSVILLE – Goldie C. Dunaway, 88, of Maysville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Robertson County Healthcare Facility.

She was the widow of Clyde Dunaway who passed away on Oct. 7, 2003.

Goldie and Clyde owned and operated Groce’s Dry Cleaner for many years before their retirement. She was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where she served as a group leader for many years and taught Sunday School to the children for many years. She was also a Fifty year member of the Mason County Homemaker’s and had served as County president, vice president, treasurer and master travel volunteer.

Goldie was a longtime volunteer at Straub Elementary in the Foster Grandparent’s program and loved being with the school children. She loved to travel and to read and enjoyed writing poetry and short stories. Spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren where her greatest pleasure.

Goldie was born in Fleming County on Feb. 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Henry Irvin Cochran and Retta Jane Emmons Cochran.

She is survived by her two daughters, Clyda Gagnon (Ron) of West Brook, Maine and Anita England of Cynthiana; three grandchildren, Alia Sunderraj, Renee Turcio (Louie) and Conner England; six great-grandchildren, Isabella Kumpel, Giovanni Turcio, Maxwell Sunderraj, Bennett Sunderraj, Lorenzo Turcio and Ronan Turcio; and one sister, Nancy Ginn of Maysville.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Irvin Cochran Jr.; and four half-sisters and one half-brother.

No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be announce at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 18 East Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056 or Robertson County Healthcare Facility Activity Fund, PO Box 170, Mt. Olivet, KY 41064 or to the Mason County Homemakers Extension, 800 US-68, Maysville, KY 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.