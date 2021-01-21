MAY’S LICK — Charlie Tolle of Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his home.

Charlie was born in Mason County on June 25, 1953, son of the late William “Bill” and Edith Jefferson Tolle.

He was owner and operator of AA Tolle Monuments and a former School Bus Driver. He was of the Christian faith and was an antique car collector.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Connie Reese Tolle; two daughters, Jaime Meng and Stacey Tolle; a granddaughter, Sierra Meng; three sisters, Emma Hatfield, Janet Bradford and Debbie Orme; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Billy Tolle.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at May’s Lick Lighthouse Church with Pastor Danny Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held from noon till 2 p.m., Saturday at the church. All in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Memorials to May’s Lick Lighthouse Church of Hospice of Hope.

