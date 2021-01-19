MRS. RUTHERFORD

ITHACA, N.Y. — Priscilla (Percy) Donaldson Edwards Browning passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.

Percy was born in New York, N.Y. on Feb. 16, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Edwards and Martha Joe Swain; her son-in-law, Dr. Patrick M. Riley; and her former husband, Robert E. Browning.

She is survived by her sister, Connie (George) Mitchell of Bayport, N.Y.; and her four children, Liz Riley of Columbus, Ohio, Keith (Pam) Browning of Dayton, Ohio, Russell (Tui) Browning of St. Louis, Mo. and Peter (Ursula) Browning of Ithaca, N.Y. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, Kate (Andy) Talcott, Meg (Jackson) Roberts, Trevor (Natalie) Browning, Lex (Katie) Browning, Carly, Russell Jr., Sarah, Liza, Michael and John Browning, Karinna, Cecile, Annika, and Cyrus Kurman-Browning; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Percy was raised in West Sayville, N.Y., attended Sayville High and then Cornell University graduating in 1956 with a BA in English from the College of Arts and Sciences. She later earned an MA in Psychology in 1986 from the University of Bridgeport.

Percy married Bob Browning in 1957 and raised her family in Maysville, where she was affiliated with numerous organizations including the Maysville Players, Mason County High School Choir and co-founded the Limestone Youth Orchestra. She was involved in the Mason County Fund, and a director for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

In 1994, Percy moved to Ithaca N.Y., and continued her devotion to Cornell, as an enthusiastic patron and tireless advocate of music and the arts at the university. She was also very actively involved, and in leadership roles with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Community Foundation of Tompkins County, Finger Lakes Land Trust, Ithaca Rotary,

Kitchen Theatre Company, and the Paleontological Research Institution. In 2004, Percy was recognized as Philanthropist of the Year for Tompkins County from the AFP.

Her full obituary can be found at the Bangs Funeral Home website. A memorial celebration to follow when it will be safer to be together.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to recognize her life to The Maysville Players PO Box 537 Maysville, KY 41056 or the Kitchen Theatre Company 417 W. State St. Ithaca, NY 14850.