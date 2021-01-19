MRS. RUTHERFORD

MAYSVILLE – Maxine Rutherford, 85, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Maxine was born March 12, 1935, in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late William and Ada Witt Gallimore.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Sparks of Maysville; grandchildren, Rachel (Chad) Tucker, Jesse (Crystal Grooms) Sparks, and Dave (Susan) Meadors; and great-grandchildren, Payton Tucker, Gabriella and Bentley Sparks.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Rutherford; and siblings, Frieda Nichols, Curtis Gallimore, Tracy Gallimore and George “Butch” Gallimore.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor John Ray Dodson officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

