MRS. HANSHAW

MAYSVILLE — Patricia Ann Newdigate Hanshaw, 65, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.
Patty was born July 16, 1955, in Maysville to the late Edgar and Carrie McKee Newdigate.
She was a former employee of Kroger where she worked as a produce clerk. She had also worked at Jockey and as a cook at Technotrim for AVI.
Survivors include her husband, Burl Eugene “Geno” Hanshaw; her children, Michelle (Barry) Hickerson of Tollesboro, Mark McCann Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, Rebecca McCann of Versailles, Jamie McCann of Tollesboro and Amanda McCann Cropper of Tollesboro; 12 grandchildren, Courtney (Dustin) Hunt, Trista Hickerson, Lesley Hickerson, Autumn McCann, Lane McCann, Kelsey Hatton, Karina Ilhardt, Gunner McCann, Tierra McCann, Tanner Mason, Cody Cropper, and Lovena Cropper: 4 great-grandchildren, Brayden Cole, Tanner Hunt, Tayln Hunt and Caison Hunt; sisters Doris (Tom) Jones, Debbie Newdigate, Sharon Bellows; and a brother, Mike (Kathy) Newdigate.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Newdigate.
A public, walk through visitation will be held at Brell & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Private services will be held by her family following which Patty will be laid to rest at Wedonia Cemetery.
Condolences at www.brellandson.com