MAYSVILLE – Freddie N. Kabler, 62, of Maysville, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mr. Kabler was employed at H G Mayes Corporation for over 40 years and was engaged in farming.

He was born in Maysville, on Aug. 14, 1958, the son of the late William and Hazel Highfield Kabler.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Rudy Kabler; his three sons, Matthew Kabler, Tyler Kabler and Justin Logan (Nicole), all of Maysville; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Julie Williams (Jack) and Thelma Prater (Bruce), both of Maysville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Kabler; and two sisters, Doris Spencer and Janie Ruggles.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 11 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., with funeral services to be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

A public committal service will follow at the Maysville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Matthew Kabler, Tyler Kabler, Justin Logan, Robbie Knox, Adam Logan and Mickal Thackston.

All in attendance must wear a face mask and practice social distancing for all events.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

