MR. LITTLETON

MAYSVILLE – Louise Wallace Littleton, 67, passed away Sunday Jan. 17, 2021.

Louise was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Maysville to the late Winn and Bessie Wallingford Beckett.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Littleton of Maysville; her children, Allen (Tiffany Dunlap) Dugan, Tammy Dugan, Bethany Ritchie and twin daughters, Megan and Michelle Littleton; her grandchildren, Courtney Shelton, Haley Metcalf, Tayshawn Dugan, Dejuan Dugan, Jordan Dunlap, Allen “AC” Dugan and Theron Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Amiah, Quincy, Taelon and Kinstyn; and her sisters.

She was preceded in death by a husband, William “Billy” Wallace; great-grandson, Jamal Marshall; twin brother, James “Jim” Beckett; and her other parents, Richard and Dewey Urban.

Services for Louise Littleton will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor George Burns officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

