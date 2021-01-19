MAYSVILLE — Guy Vernon Smith, Jr., 85, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.

He was born in Greenville, N.C. on July 19, 1935, to the late Guy V. and Mary Bertolet Smith.

Mr. Smith was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Trinity Methodist Church. He was an avid sports lover, bridge and card player, enjoyed playing pool and going to pool tournaments. He and his wife lived on the river and Guy loved watching the boats on the river and boating with his family and friends since 1983.

He retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Co., where he was a tobacco sales supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Moran Smith, whom he married May 28, 1982; his stepchildren, Tim Fossitt of Minerva and Angie Fossitt Breeze of Maysville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Mollie Smith, Grant Smith, Blake Fossitt, Maggie Fossitt Morgan, Allison Breeze and Cameron Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Gemma Fossitt, Atley Morgan and Tate Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Guy V. Smith III, a stepdaughter, Lori Fossitt Cooper; and two sisters, Catherine Joyner and Mary Gibson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club or Guy Smith Park, 1051 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.