MRS. FARIS

FLEMINGSBURG — Wanda Joyce Faris, 81, of Georgetown, S.C., formerly of Ewing, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Prince George Healthcare Center.

Wanda was born June 11, 1939, in Muses Mill to the late Melvin and Addie Caskey Gardner.

In recent years Wanda had moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to be close to her daughter Laura. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her animals, she had attended Plummer’s Landing Christian Church.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Faris; her daughters, Donna Faris Hurst and Pamela Carol Faris; her parents; and her siblings, Mary Gertrude Hedges, Hazel Jackson and Nellie Ruth Conley.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Watson and husband Jack; her granddaughter, Emily Nicole McClurg; her siblings, Helen Conley and Sadie Rice; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating.

Wanda will be laid to rest in Goddard Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.