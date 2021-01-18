MRS. RILEY

January 18, 2021

GERMANTOWN — Della (Smith) Riley, 74, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at her home.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1946, to the late Garland and Lonnie Smith.

She was a member of Voice of God Tabernacle.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Riley who she married Nov. 2, 1963. She is also survived by her children, William Ray (Ava LaVonne) Riley of Brooksville, Melissa Carol (Karl) Brandt of Annville, Pa., Michael Paul (Jamie) Riley of Henryville, Ind., Naomi Ruth (David) Phillips of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Benjamin Eugene (Susanna) Riley of Jeffersonville, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Smith of Maysville, Jerry Smith of May’s Lick, and David Smith of Germantown; and three sisters, Joyce Smith, Marie Doyle of Germantown and Sharon Thurman of Lewis County.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Doyle.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., on Saturday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Voice of God Recordings or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com

