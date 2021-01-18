MR. PALMER

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Gene Warner Palmer, 82, formerly of Manchester, went to his Heavenly Reward Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Bracken County Nursing Facility.

He was born in Adams County Ohio on Sept. 22, 1938, to Joe and Freda Palmer.

Husband, Father, Pappie, Brother and Son, Gene held each of these titles in high regard. He loved his family and friends more than anything and was there for anyone that needed him.

Gene was a hunter, fisherman and die-hard Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets every chance he could.

He served proudly in the military from 1962-1964 as a Specialist the US Army Infantry. He retired from Clopay after 41 years of service.

Gene is survived by his wife Beverly Palmer; his son, Michael (Tara) Palmer; and stepson, Donald Jones. In addition, he is survived by four brothers, Robert (Joyce) Palmer, Danny Palmer, Ivol (Kathleen) Palmer and Ronnie Palmer; and five sisters, Brenda (Michael) Meranda, Terry (Larry) Meyer, Lois (Wendell) Hughes, Evelyn Dugan and Gladys Cluxton. Also three grandchildren, Jordyn (Matt) Mullins, Ryan Palmer and Christopher Mitchell

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Freda Palmer; his first wife, Bessie Mae (Lewis) Palmer; twin girls, Carolyn and Marilyn; two sons Davis and Phil; two brothers, Rickie Palmer and Steven Palmer; three sisters, Shirley McClurg, Sandra Knauff and Vickie Gulley; and two brother- in-law, Billy Dugan and Craig Cluxton.

Gene leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends plus his two cats, Pixie and Rascal.

Pallbearers included Michael Palmer, Ryan Palmer, Ronnie Palmer, Matt Mullins, Donald Jones and Adam Gill. Honorary Pallbearers included Charles Gill, Jeff Mersman and the outstanding staff of Bracken County Nursing Facility.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 7 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Burial was in the Manchester Cemetery.