MRS. ARRASMITH

January 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. ARRASMITH

MRS. ARRASMITH

FLEMINGSBURG — Mary Evelyn Arrasmith, 90, of Mason County went to her eternal home peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

Mrs. Arrasmith was born on Dec. 23, 1930, in Lewis County, to the late Arthur H. Nash and Flora Strode Nash.

She is survived by her six children, Larry Arrasmith of Mason County, Don (Kathy) Arrasmith of Mason County, Vicki (Jim) Brockman of Ellenton, Fla., Lois (Bill) Vermillion of Caneyville, Janet (Lee) Sanders of Fleming County, and Donna Gayle (Steve) Johnson of Tyler, Texas; her 12 grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter due in April; and her sister, Fannie Boone.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Scottie Arrasmith; her two grandsons, John Scott Arrasmith and Andrew Arrasmith; her three sisters and two brothers.

She loved the Lord and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ for 17 years and the Maysville Church of Christ for 45 years; she was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel under Gov. Paul Patton. Ms. Arrasmith was a homemaker; she would tell you that she hated to sew yet she made a quilt for all six of her children solely by hand, intricately done in addition to many other quilts.

Private services are to be at the convenience of the family with Boone-Nickell Funeral Home caring for the family.

In place of flowers please consider a contribution in memory of Mary Evelyn to Hospice of Hope, Inc., 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes